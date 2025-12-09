Canada Partners With Telesat, MDA Space For Arctic Milsatcom Capability

Telesat [TSAT] and MDA Space [MDA] are working with Canada’s government to deliver a multi-frequency, Arctic military satellite communications (MILSATCOM) capability under a new strategic partnership agreement announced Tuesday. This partnership is part of the Enhanced Satellite Communications Project – Polar (ESCP-P), a procurement led by Canada’s newly formed Defence Investment Agency (DIA). The program’s objective is to equip the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) with ultra-high frequency (UHF) narrowband and wideband satellite communications for beyond line of sight communications in the Arctic. The project’s overall funding…