BWXT Enjoys Strong Quarter Led Government Operations

Earnings rose at BWX Technologies [BWXT] in the second quarter, which the company attributed to strong performances in government operations. “We had exceptionally strong second quarter 2025 financial results driven by solid operational performance and pacing of work, particularly in Government Operations, which was complemented by robust bookings in both segments, leading to record backlog,” BWXT President and CEO Rex Geveden said in its Monday earnings report. Net earnings for the second quarter ended June 30 were $78.5 million, or…