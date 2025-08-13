Bruno: First Military Launch of Vulcan Marks “New Era in National Space Security”

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday for the U.S. Space Force USSF-106 mission in the military debut of the launch vehicle. ULA is a Boeing [BA]-Lockheed Martin [LMT] partnership. USSF-106 is carrying a classified payload and the Space Force’s experimental Navigation Technology Satellite-3 by L3Harris Technologies [LHX] to test new positioning, navigation, and timing systems. "Vulcan is a catalyst to supporting national defense in the strategic warfighting domain…