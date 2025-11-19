Boeing To Lead Tail Kit Development For Next Generation Penetrator, As USAF Seeks Industry Input

The attack division of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's armament directorate (AFLCMC/EBD) at Eglin AFB, Fla., wants to hear from companies by December 12 on their wherewithal to build three to five prototype tail kits for flight tests of a government-furnished Large Caliber Penetrator warhead "in a GPS degraded/denied environment to hold representative Hard and Deeply Buried Targets at risk." "AFLCMC/EBD seeks to better characterize the technological, manufacturing, and business capabilities of the industrial base to develop and…