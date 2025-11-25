Boeing Gets More Than $7 Billion in Pentagon Awards For Army Apache And USAF KC-46s

Tuesday was a banner day for Boeing [BA], as the company secured a nearly $4.7 billion award from the U.S. Army for production of AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and Longbow trainers in Mesa Ariz., and almost $2.5 billion from the Air Force to build Lot 12 KC-46A Pegasus tankers in Seattle. The Air Force award comes a year after Boeing received a Lot 11 award for 15 KC-46s (Defense Daily, Nov. 21, 2024). The service is gauging industry wherewithal to…