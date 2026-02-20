Sign In
Search
Space

Boeing Adds $10 Million EO/IR Production Line At Satellite Facility

Ben Ackman
SHARE:
Boeing Adds $10 Million EO/IR Production Line At Satellite Facility
Boeing's new EO/IR production space in El Segundo, California. Photo: Zeyad Maasarani/Boeing

Boeing [BA] is ramping up satellite production at its facility in El Segundo, Calif., opening a new electro-optical and infrared sensor (EO/IR) production line to meet increasing projected demand. The 9,000 square foot expansion will position the company to meet its current demands, take on new customers and transition new technology into regular manufacture. This comes after Boeing reported its highest satellite output in 2025, with plans to ramp further in 2026. The new EO/IR line will support the construction of…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Air Force

BAE Systems To Develop 300 Prototypes For AGR-20F Upgrades Against Drone Swarms

Pentagon

Hegseth Hints At Potential Boeing Deal To Work Rapidly On ‘Exquisite Systems’ For Munitions

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Pentagon CTO Confirms Work With Anthropic Is ‘Under Review,’ Pushes Back On AI Use Concerns

Air Force

Embraer Pledges $500 Million Investment In U.S. Production Of KC-390, If Sizeable Domestic Order Placed

Trending

Spagnoletti Named New CEO Of Ursa Major As Jablonsky Departs
Anduril Gets $44 Million In DPA Funding To Expand Rocket Motor Production
Leidos Negotiating Co-Investment Deals With DoD For Key Programs
Venom Prototype Flew 71 Days After Design Start, Mach Industries and Divergent Technologies Say
Defense Watch: F/A-XX Update, Help Needed, ChatGPT, Drone JV

Contract Updates

R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784

R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume