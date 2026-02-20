Boeing Adds $10 Million EO/IR Production Line At Satellite Facility

Boeing [BA] is ramping up satellite production at its facility in El Segundo, Calif., opening a new electro-optical and infrared sensor (EO/IR) production line to meet increasing projected demand. The 9,000 square foot expansion will position the company to meet its current demands, take on new customers and transition new technology into regular manufacture. This comes after Boeing reported its highest satellite output in 2025, with plans to ramp further in 2026. The new EO/IR line will support the construction of…