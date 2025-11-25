BlackSky Says Third Gen-3 Satellite Produced Images Less Than 24 Hours After Launch

BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY] said on Tuesday that its third Gen-3 satellite began producing images less than 24 hours after its launch from New Zealand on Nov. 20 on Rocket Lab Corp.'s [RKLB] Electron rocket. "With remarkable clarity, the new Gen-3 satellite has delivered imagery detailing vehicles, maritime vessels, and aircraft of various sizes, as well as individual people and their shadows," according to BlackSky. "The new Gen-3 satellite has already demonstrated fully automated tasking to delivery capability. Image quality…