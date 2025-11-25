Sign In
BlackSky Says Third Gen-3 Satellite Produced Images Less Than 24 Hours After Launch

Pictured is a BlackSky photo of imagery from the company’s third Gen-3 satellite of the Port of Jebel Ali in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY] said on Tuesday that its third Gen-3 satellite began producing images less than 24 hours after its launch from New Zealand on Nov. 20 on Rocket Lab Corp.'s [RKLB] Electron rocket. "With remarkable clarity, the new Gen-3 satellite has delivered imagery detailing vehicles, maritime vessels, and aircraft of various sizes, as well as individual people and their shadows," according to BlackSky. "The new Gen-3 satellite has already demonstrated fully automated tasking to delivery capability. Image quality…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

