BlackSky Heralds New Two-Year Early Access Agreement with International Buyer for 35 Centimeter Imagery

BlackSky Technology [BKSY] has a new "early access" international buyer of the company's Generation-3 35-centimeter imagery, the company said on Tuesday. The company "secured a two-year Gen-3 early access agreement with a new international customer that initiated a Gen-2 On-Demand contract in January," BlackSky said. "The rapid expansion commitment illustrates the tremendous operational value and growing demand for combined Gen-3 very high-resolution imagery and Gen-2 low-latency, high-cadence dynamic monitoring services." On Jan. 28, BlackSky said that it had finalized a…