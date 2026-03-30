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Navy/USMC

Bath Iron Works Designer Strike Ends With Ratification Of New Contract

Rich Abott By
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Bath Iron Works Designer Strike Ends With Ratification Of New Contract
The Navy and General Dynamics Bath Iron Works hosted a christening ceremony for the future USS Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG-126) on Sept 27, the company’s first Arleigh Burke-class Flight III destroyer. The Flight III variant is designed to accommodate the ANSPY-6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar. (Photo: General Dynamics)

A strike of ship designers at General Dynamics’s [GD] Bath Iron Works (BIW) ended last Saturday when members of the Bath Marine Draftsman's Association (BMDA) ratified a new four-year contract, the company announced on March 28. BMDA members went on strike starting March 23 after the 637-worker strong union, Local 3999 within United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, rejected the company’s previous contract (Defense Daily, March 26). Before the strike, BIW’s offer included total compounding wage growth…

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