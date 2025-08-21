BAE Systems Awarded RF Sensor Contract for LRASM Through 2030

BAE Systems said on Thursday that it received a contract from Lockheed Martin [LMT] last December to build more radio frequency (RF) sensors for the Lockheed Martin AGM-158C Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM)--a variant of the AGM-158A Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Munition that the U.S. Air Force uses. "Under this new production contract, BAE Systems will deliver RF sensors through 2030," BAE Systems said on Thursday. "The large-lot procurement helps the government to build a capable maritime strike arsenal while reducing acquisition…