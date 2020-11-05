U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 6th Field Artillery train on firing points with an M119 Howitzer outside Camp Liberty in Iraq on Dec. 23, 2005. BAE's military GPS products include the NavStorm+GPS receiver used on precision-guided artillery and bombs. DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin L. Moses Sr., U.S. Army. (Released)
BAE Systems on Thursday said it is investing more than $100 million in a new “state-of-the-art facility” to house its Iowa-based military GPS business it acquired from Raytheon Technologies [RTX] in July, with plans to open the facility in 2022.
The 278,000…