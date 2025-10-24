Avio Plans More Than $400 Million Spend, Much of It on U.S. SRM Production

Shareholders in Italy's Avio SpA have approved the company's $465 million 10-year investment plan targeted at building solid rocket motors (SRMs) for DoD missiles and munitions. "The core of Avio’s strategic plan is the transatlantic expansion," the company said last Friday. "The capital raised will primarily be used to build a new U.S. facility dedicated to the production of SRMs. This investment is crucial because it aims to close the current gap between demand and supply of SRMs in the…