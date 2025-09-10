AV Swings To Loss In First Quarter On BlueHalo Deal As Sales Soar

AeroVironment [AVAV] on Tuesday reported a net loss in its fiscal year 2026 first quarter due to costs associated with the recent acquisition of BlueHalo, a deal that also helped balloon sales in the quarter to a record. The net loss of $67.4 million, $1.44 earnings per share (EPS), compared with earnings of $21.2 million (75 cents EPS) a year ago. Excluding acquisition related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, AV reported adjusted EPS of 32 cents, a penny…