Advanced / Transformational Technology

Autonomy Software Firm Gambit Exits Stealth With DoD Contracts

Cal Biesecker By
Josh Giegel, founder and CEO of Gambit. Photo: Gambit

A startup developing software that enables autonomous teaming and instant adaptation by multiple unmanned systems emerged from stealth on Wednesday, announcing it is working on two Defense Department contracts worth more than $500 combined. Gambit also said it has partnerships with Sierra Nevada Corp., L3Harris Technologies [LHX], RTX [RTX] and the public sector defense autonomy division of Amazon’s [AMZN] cloud computing services subsidiary to “scale delivery.” The pipeline of “qualified” opportunities across the Defense Department exceeds $300 million, Gambit said.…

Contract Updates

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc. (Falls Church, Virginia) – $12,584,393

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Virginia, was awarded a $12,584,393 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the management, technical services, labor, material, support services, equipment, and facilities to accomplish repair and refurbishment of MK-41 Vertical Launch Systems on board Navy…

Virginia Pilot Association (Virginia Beach, Virginia) – $13,101,154

Virginia Pilot Association,* Virginia Beach, Virginia, was awarded $13,101,154 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide pilot services in support of Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Port Operations to assist with the navigation of ships in and out of areas from Cape Henry…

Bell Textron Inc. (Fort Worth, Texas) – $14,071,857

Bell Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $14,071,857 modification (P00012) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001924F2602) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0012). This modification exercises options to provide continued program management, engineering, and logistics services for calendar…

Alabama Shipyard LLC (Mobile, Alabama) – $16,840,735

Alabama Shipyard LLC,* Mobile, Alabama, is awarded a $16,840,735 firm, fixed-price contract (N3220526C0004) for the 98-calendar day shipyard availability for the deactivation of Military Sealift Command's fleet oiler vessel USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). This contract includes a base work…

