Autonomy Software Firm Gambit Exits Stealth With DoD Contracts

A startup developing software that enables autonomous teaming and instant adaptation by multiple unmanned systems emerged from stealth on Wednesday, announcing it is working on two Defense Department contracts worth more than $500 combined. Gambit also said it has partnerships with Sierra Nevada Corp., L3Harris Technologies [LHX], RTX [RTX] and the public sector defense autonomy division of Amazon’s [AMZN] cloud computing services subsidiary to “scale delivery.” The pipeline of “qualified” opportunities across the Defense Department exceeds $300 million, Gambit said.…