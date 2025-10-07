Autonomous Drone Navigation Startup Tycho.AI Exits Stealth With $10 Million Raise

Tycho.AI, a startup developing autonomous navigation software for fast, low-flying drones in GPS-jammed environments, on Tuesday emerged from stealth with a $10 million Series A round that will be used to scale its engineering team and expand testing of its technology. FirstMark led the funding round. With Tycho.AI’s software, the goal is for unmanned aircraft systems to be able to fly 200 miles per hour at less than 25 feet above the ground, and in the case of flight over…