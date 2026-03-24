Sign In
Search
Space

Space Company Execs Outline Supply Chain Challenges

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Space Company Execs Outline Supply Chain Challenges
Render of Apex Aries spacecraft. Image: Apex

Solar panels, electric propulsion systems, software, and increasing production of subsystems and components are core supply chain challenges for spacecraft companies, industry executives said on Monday.

The number of satellites and related hardware that industry is building for the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA) are beyond anything previously imagined, Melanie Preisser, executive vice president for York Space Systems [YSS] said during a panel discussion at the annual SatShow.

“And I really think across the supply chain, a key challenge is scaling,” Preisser said.

York has carried multiple suppliers for some payloads and subsystems through early design to make sure it can rely on more than one vendor if others suffer manufacturing challenges, an approach “that has enabled us to keep pace with the need to deliver,” she said.

Satellite providers for SDA’s Tranche 1 missile tracking layer of the PWSA faced schedule delays due to supply chain issues, in particular receiving optical communications terminals that send and receive data between other spacecraft outfitted with optical terminals.

Lt. Col. Alexander Rasmussen, the chief capability officer at SDA, told Defense Daily at the show that the agency’s industry partners for Tranche 1 realize they need options with suppliers to stay on schedule.

Preisser said that scaling the supply chain is an additional challenge to three described by Ian Cinnamon, co-founder and CEO of satellite bus developer and manufacturer, Apex. Solar panels have been a bottleneck in satellite production because of a short supply of gas cells used in their production, he said.

Now Apex is building its own solar panels to improve control over its production.

“It’s pretty cool to see them actually being built in our facility, but we have to vertically integrate those,” he said.

A second challenge is electric propulsion systems, which Cinnamon highlighted Apex and York have brought in house through acquisitions. This has enabled Apex to increase production, he said.

Software is the last challenge mentioned by Cinnamon, who said suppliers over the years have been “building on top of what’s been done” instead of taking a “first principles approach,” which relies on assumptions of what has always been done.

Software is the “leading cause of anomalies on orbit,” Cinnamon said. While industry typically says these problems get solved through software updates after a spacecraft is lifted into space, he said this means it takes longer for a satellite to be commissioned and delays the fielding of capability.

Rasmussen, who shared the panel with the Apex and York executives, said that flight software is one of the main reasons SDA has paused Tranche 1 launches. The agency launched two planes of Tranche 1 satellites last fall and was expected to maintain a launch cadence of once a month before the federal government shutdown and issues were encountered with testing and checkout of the spacecraft after launch, Gurpartap “GP” Sandhoo said earlier Monday at SatShow.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Epirus, GD And Kodiak Unveil Autonomous Directed Energy System For Domestic C-UAS Use

Navy/USMC

NASSCO And Vard Marine Picked For Next Gen Logistics Ship Design Work

Air Force

Next SDA Tranche 1 Launches Likely In May Or June, Director Says

Space

Directed Energy Systems, Stealth Satellites Areas Of Concern In Chinese Roadmap, Space Force Official Says

Trending

Defense Watch: Railgun Testing, DOGE Endures, FAMM Engines, Faster FMS
U.S. And Japan Conduct First SPY-7 ASEV Live Tracking Test
Palladyne AI Nabs Navy Contract For Air-Launched Near Hypersonic Missile
Official: Army To Fully Field First Operational Hypersonic Weapon Battery ‘Within A Few Weeks’
Guetlein Names Golden Dome C2 Primes, Adds $10 Billion To Total Cost

Congress Updates

Pentagon

Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]

Congress

Counter-Drone Flyaway Kit Used In U.S. In Early Hours Of Iran Strikes, NORTHCOM Head Says

U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) used a counter small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) flyaway kit (FAK) in the early hours of the strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Air […]

Army

Army Taking ‘More Refined’ Approach On Push For Right To Repair Reforms, Obadal Says

After lawmakers decided against including major “right to repair” reforms in the latest defense policy bill, a senior Army official has said the service is continuing its push for authorities […]

Unmanned Systems

Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says

A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume