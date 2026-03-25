JIATF-401 Awards Small Counter-Drone Contracts To SmartShooter, AeroVironment

The Pentagon’s counter-drone task force Tuesday evening announced two more small awards for systems that could be used to protect the United States, one to SmartShooter and another to AeroVironment [AVAV] worth a combined $6.1 million. SmartShooter will provide 210 of its SMASH 2000LE systems, a fire control solution that integrates with assault weapons such as a rifle to make it smart. The company said the base value of its award is $2.4 million and covers the fire control systems,…