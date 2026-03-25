JIATF-401 Awards Small Counter-Drone Contracts To SmartShooter, AeroVironment

The Pentagon’s counter-drone task force Tuesday evening announced two more small awards for systems that could be used to protect the United States, one to SmartShooter and another to AeroVironment [AVAV] worth a combined $6.1 million. SmartShooter will provide 210 of its SMASH 2000LE systems, a fire control solution that integrates with assault weapons such as a rifle to make it smart. The company said the base value of its award is $2.4 million and covers the fire control systems,…
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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
Counter-Drone Flyaway Kit Used In U.S. In Early Hours Of Iran Strikes, NORTHCOM Head Says
U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) used a counter small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) flyaway kit (FAK) in the early hours of the strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Air […]
Army Taking ‘More Refined’ Approach On Push For Right To Repair Reforms, Obadal Says
After lawmakers decided against including major “right to repair” reforms in the latest defense policy bill, a senior Army official has said the service is continuing its push for authorities […]
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A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
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