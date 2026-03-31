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Unmanned Systems

Red Cat Adds Swarming Autonomy Developer Apium To Portfolio

Cal Biesecker By
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Red Cat Adds Swarming Autonomy Developer Apium To Portfolio
Drone controller for autonomous swarms. Photo: Red Cat's Apium Swarm Robotics subsidiary

Red Cat Holdings [RCAT] on Monday said it has acquired Apium Swarm Robotics in a deal that adds a distributed swarming autonomy capability for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and unmanned surface vessels (USVs). Transaction terms were not disclosed. Apium, which is based in California, will operate as an independent company of Red Cat, which also owns small drone makers Teal and FlightWave, USV developer Blue Ops, and command and control solutions. Red Cat said Apium will bring its multi-agent autonomy…

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