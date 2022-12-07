Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin participates in a joint press availability at the State Department with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Richard Marles, and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong following the 2022 Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations on December 6, 2022. (Photo: DoD by Chad J. McNeeley)
By Rich Abott |
3 hours ago |
12/07/2022
international Navy/USMC

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday committed to help Australia not have a capability gap between the retirement of the current Collins-class attack submarines and the future nuclear-powered AUKUS agreement submarines.

We dedicated 18 months for a period…

