Austal USA To Share 3D Printing Tech With Aussie Shipbuilder ASC

Austal USA on Monday announced a recent agreement with Australia’s government-owned Australian Submarine Corporation (ASC) to share its 3D printing and additive manufacturing technology in another move to aid Australia’s industry as the AUKUS agreement proceeds. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) specifically covers collaboration on additive manufacturing (AM) technologies and workforce development via training and upskilled in advanced manufacturing technologies. The two parties argued this will help strengthen Australia’s domestic AM supply chain to support sustaining the country's current Collins-class…