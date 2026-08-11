Austal Gives Hanwha Defense USA Okay To Assess Potential Acquisition Of U.S. Shipbuilding Business

Australian shipbuilder Austal on Monday night Eastern Time said its board has given approval to Hanwha Defense USA to conduct due diligence related to a non-binding offer to acquire the company’s U.S. operations for up to $1.2 billion. Hanwha Defense USA on Monday evening released a statement that its preliminary, non-binding offer for Austal USA is “contingent on due diligence that permits a thorough evaluation of Austal USA’s operations and financials, including newly disclosed information.” In the Aug. 11—Australian time—market…