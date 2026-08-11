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Austal Gives Hanwha Defense USA Okay To Assess Potential Acquisition Of U.S. Shipbuilding Business

Cal Biesecker By
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Austal Gives Hanwha Defense USA Okay To Assess Potential Acquisition Of U.S. Shipbuilding Business
The future USNS Billy Frank Jr. (T-ATS 11) Navajo-class Towing, Salvage and Rescue Ship ship before it was launched into the water in June 2025. (Photo: Austal USA)

Australian shipbuilder Austal on Monday night Eastern Time said its board has given approval to Hanwha Defense USA to conduct due diligence related to a non-binding offer to acquire the company’s U.S. operations for up to $1.2 billion. Hanwha Defense USA on Monday evening released a statement that its preliminary, non-binding offer for Austal USA is “contingent on due diligence that permits a thorough evaluation of Austal USA’s operations and financials, including newly disclosed information.” In the Aug. 11—Australian time—market…

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