Auriga Fires Containerized Electromagnetic Launcher In First Field Test

Auriga Space recently completed more than a dozen test fires of its containerized electromagnetic launcher at a private range in the Mojave desert, shooting different unguided, unpowered projectiles at speeds above Mach 1 as the startup continues to develop the system to defeat swarms of Group 3 and larger drones. The test of Hermes in the Mojave desert followed firings of thousands of projectiles indoors into a catcher box (Defense Daily, July 15). The company is developing Hermes to help…