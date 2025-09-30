ATLAS Space Domain Awareness System Ready for Use, U.S. Space Force Says

The U.S. Space Force Space Operations Command's (SpOC) Mission Delta 2 unit is now ready to employ the L3Harris Technologies [LHX] Advanced Tracking and Launch Analysis System (ATLAS), the service said on Tuesday. "The operational acceptance decision was based on a comprehensive assessment of ATLAS' capabilities, performance, and readiness for operational deployment," according to the Space Force. "This achievement follows a trial period that focused on demonstrating ATLAS' ability to deliver against legacy capabilities, and a successful effort by the…