ATLAS Space Domain Awareness System Ready for Use, U.S. Space Force Says

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
ATLAS Space Domain Awareness System Ready for Use, U.S. Space Force Says
Pictured is the U.S. Space Force emblem for the Space Operation Command’s Mission Delta 2 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. The delta is charged with space domain awareness operations.

The U.S. Space Force Space Operations Command's (SpOC) Mission Delta 2 unit is now ready to employ  the L3Harris Technologies [LHX] Advanced Tracking and Launch Analysis System (ATLAS), the service said on Tuesday. "The operational acceptance decision was based on a comprehensive assessment of ATLAS' capabilities, performance, and readiness for operational deployment," according to the Space Force. "This achievement follows a trial period that focused on demonstrating ATLAS' ability to deliver against legacy capabilities, and a successful effort by the…

