As USAF Considers When to Hold First Sentinel Flight Test, Lockheed Martin Receives Add-On for Mk21A

Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of a Minotaur I rocket with an unarmed Mk21A reentry vehicle on the launch stand at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. on June 16, 2024.

As the U.S. Air Force considers when it will have a first flight test in the development of the  LGM-35A Sentinel ICBM by Northrop Grumman [NOC], Lockheed Martin [LMT] has received a nearly $454 million contract add-on from the Air Force Nuclear Weapon Center at Hill AFB, Utah, for Sentinel's Mk21A re-entry vehicle. The contract add-on, awarded this month, brings Lockheed Martin's total award under Mk21A to nearly $1.5 billion. The company is to do the contract work through September…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

