Army Seeks ‘Air-Ground Littoral’ Tech For 4th ID Experimentation, Focusing On NGC2 Integration

The Army has issued a “call for solutions” to industry seeking new technology it can provide for experimentation with the 4th Infantry Division (ID) in 2026, focusing on capabilities that integrate with the service’s future Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) architecture The notice to industry details a wide range of capability focus areas covered by the solicitation, from advanced data processing to supporting drone swarms, with an aim to bolster the service’s ability to operate in the “Air-Ground Littoral”…