Army Seeking Upgraded, Adaptable Ammo Resupply Capability For Future Howitzer

The Army has detailed its search for a new ammunition resupply capability to support its future mobile howitzer, seeking industry’s adaptable solutions to replace its “unreliable” legacy equipment. A new Call for Solutions notice outlines plans to potentially award multiple prototype deals to support the effort, detailing an interest in a comprehensive capability to transport and deliver 155mm artillery ammunition for the eventual Mobile Tactical Cannon (MTC) platform that “increases the speed of ammunition transfer, reduces soldier fatigue and maximizes…