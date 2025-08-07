Army Plans To Stop Buying Stryker DVH A1 Vehicle Upgrades

The Army is planning to stop procurement of its Stryker vehicle upgrade program, according to budget documents. “The Army Transformation Initiative (ATI) ceases the Stryker Double V Hull A1 (DVH A1) vehicle procurement production,” the Pentagon writes in its recently published FY 2026 Program Acquisition Costs by Weapon System document. The Army’s budget request includes $135.8 million for the Stryker upgrade for FY ‘26, which would cover fielding support for DVH A1, new equipment training, program management and technical support…