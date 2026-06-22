Army Picks Anduril For NGC2’s Common Data Baseline As It Builds Beyond Prototyping

The Army has officially picked Anduril Industries to lead the common data baseline for its Next-Generation Command and Control (NGC2) effort, a key step to building out the new architecture beyond the current prototyping effort. Anduril said the decision establishes “the software foundation on which the Army will scale NGC2,” which follows ten months of its industry-led team working on an operational evaluation with the 4th Infantry Division. “As NGC2 moves from prototype to product delivery, Anduril and its industry…