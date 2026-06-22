Sign In
Search
Army

Army Picks Anduril For NGC2’s Common Data Baseline As It Builds Beyond Prototyping

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Army Picks Anduril For NGC2’s Common Data Baseline As It Builds Beyond Prototyping
4th Infantry Division soldiers and an industry partner are working together during a Pre-Rehearsal for a Denied, Degraded, Intermittent, and Low-Bandwidth (DDIL) exercise on Fort Carson, Colorado, May 8, 2026. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kayla Cheesman-Miles

The Army has officially picked Anduril Industries to lead the common data baseline for its Next-Generation Command and Control (NGC2) effort, a key step to building out the new architecture beyond the current prototyping effort. Anduril said the decision establishes “the software foundation on which the Army will scale NGC2,” which follows ten months of its industry-led team working on an operational evaluation with the 4th Infantry Division.  “As NGC2 moves from prototype to product delivery, Anduril and its industry…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Army

SASC Cites Concern With Army’s sUAS Approach, Seeks Info On Plans To Scale Fielding

Budget

SASC Bill Would Raise Amphib Requirement To 33 Ships

Defense Watch

Defense Watch: Abrams Update, SSN-788 Ready, UAS and C-UAS News, FMS Deals

Air Force

Air Force Examining Long-Term Buy Of 130 New Weapons Pylons For B-52Hs

Trending

Defense Watch: Abrams Update, SSN-788 Ready, UAS and C-UAS News, FMS Deals
Air Force Examining Long-Term Buy Of 130 New Weapons Pylons For B-52Hs
Trump Leverages Defense Production Act To Boost Munitions Collaboration Within Industry
Space Force Looking Into Architecture For Epoch 3 And Epoch 4
More Than 20 Companies In The Running For CCA, Increment 2, Air Force Says

Congress Updates

Congress

SASC Cites Concern With Army’s sUAS Approach, Seeks Info On Plans To Scale Fielding

Senate defense authorizers are seeking more info from the Army on its plans for scaling and deploying small drone capabilities citing concern with the service’s current “fragmented and insufficient” approach. […]

Navy/USMC

SASC Bill Would Raise Amphib Requirement To 33 Ships

The Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) fiscal year 2027 defense policy bill adds new provisions that would raise the Navy and Marine Corps’ minimum requirement for amphibious warships and extend […]

Army

Army Plans To Initiate ISV-Heavy Competition Later This Year, Official Says

The Army is planning to initiate its competition to build the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV)-Heavy in the fourth quarter of this year, a senior acquisition official has said.  Jesse Tolleson, […]

Navy/USMC

Senate Authorization Bill Restricts Building Navy Warships Overseas With Limited Exception For Auxiliaries

The Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) version of the FY 2027 defense policy bill looks to cut the ability for the Trump administration to buy foreign-made warships, but still allow […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume