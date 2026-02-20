Sign In
Army Meets With Industry To Discuss Modernizing 12-24 UH-60M Black Hawks Annually

Matthew Beinart By
A Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The Army on Feb. 19 met with industry to discuss an effort to upgrade 12 to 24 UH-60M Black Hawks annually as part of the service’s modernization plan for the helicopter fleet. The industry day followed the release of a Request for Information in mid-December, with the Army’s Utility Helicopters Project Office (UHPO) gathering input to inform a potential acquisition strategy for repairing and overhauling Black Hawks with new equipment. “UHPO is exploring a partnership with industry to integrate emerging…

Contract Updates

R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784

R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…

