Army Meets With Industry To Discuss Modernizing 12-24 UH-60M Black Hawks Annually

The Army on Feb. 19 met with industry to discuss an effort to upgrade 12 to 24 UH-60M Black Hawks annually as part of the service’s modernization plan for the helicopter fleet. The industry day followed the release of a Request for Information in mid-December, with the Army’s Utility Helicopters Project Office (UHPO) gathering input to inform a potential acquisition strategy for repairing and overhauling Black Hawks with new equipment. “UHPO is exploring a partnership with industry to integrate emerging…