Army Eyes Deal To Boost GMLRS Production To 19,000 Rockets Annually Between FY ‘28-’34

The Army has reiterated plans to boost Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) and begin building just over 19,000 rockets annually beginning in fiscal year 2028, laying out the scope of a potential seven-year procurement contract. A new sources sought notice states the Army intends to produce a total of 133,014 GMLRS munitions from fiscal years 2028 to 2034 across all variants, including the new extended range version of the Lockheed Martin [LMT]-built weapon. “The scope of the contract includes…