Army Examines Reduction In 2,000 Modernization Related Requirements

The U.S. Army is to announce its acquisition reform proposal in the next few weeks, as the service looks to reduce 2,000 modernization-related requirements, according to Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George. Key to that effort is the new Austin, Texas-based Army Transformation and Training Command, a merger of Army Futures Command and Training and Doctrine Command (Defense Daily, Sept. 25). "The characterization of needs for C2 Next was two or three pages," George said on Wednesday, referring to…