Army Details Pursuit Of Autonomous Launcher Components, Plans FY ‘26 Demos

The Army is seeking industry’s input on mobility platforms and munitions pallets that can support its new autonomous multi-domain launcher concept, detailing plans to develop solutions over a 12 to 18-month timeline. The service is planning to conduct demonstrations of the components for its Common Autonomous Multi-Domain Launcher (CAML) effort in the second half of fiscal year 2026, according to a pair of Request for Information notices published on Monday, adding that “commercial” and “non-traditional solutions” are “highly-encouraged.” The CAML…