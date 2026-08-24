Army Begins Assessing Counter-Drone Technology To Aid Countermine Efforts

FORT BRAGG, N.C.—An ongoing experimentation effort by the Army examining new technologies to effectively and safely breach minefields and other obstacles has added a counter-drone system to the mix to protect the unmanned vehicles at the edge of the mine-clearing operations. A semi-autonomous, turreted 12-gauge shotgun system called Edda and supplied by 9 Mothers is mounted atop the cab of an unmanned Ford F-250 pickup truck, guarding the unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) as it approaches a minefield and autonomously maneuvers…