Army Begins Assessing Counter-Drone Technology To Aid Countermine Efforts

FORT BRAGG, N.C.—An ongoing experimentation effort by the Army examining new technologies to effectively and safely breach minefields and other obstacles has added a counter-drone system to the mix to protect the unmanned vehicles at the edge of the mine-clearing operations. A semi-autonomous, turreted 12-gauge shotgun system called Edda and supplied by 9 Mothers is mounted atop the cab of an unmanned Ford F-250 pickup truck, guarding the unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) as it approaches a minefield and autonomously maneuvers…
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Interview with Col. Burges and Col. Monaghan on Recent Army Sandhills Autonomous Mine Clearing Family of Systems Demo
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Congress Updates
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
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Third Officer Mixed Work Schedule
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