Army Awards Potential $5.6 Billion AI, Data Analytics Deal To Salesforce

The Army on Monday awarded Salesforce [CRM] a potential $5.6 billion contract, which the company called a “landmark agreement” to provide artificial intelligence and data analytics capabilities to the service and the Pentagon broadly. Th indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract was awarded to the company’s Computable Insights subsidiary and starts with a five-year base ordering period followed by a one five-year optional ordering period. “The Army and Department of War's (DoW) move to a unified IDIQ with Salesforce marks…