Archer Acquiring Boeing Businesses That Add Drones, Autonomy And Air Traffic Management

Archer Aviation [ACHR] on Monday said has agreed to acquire three businesses from Boeing [BA], including the company’s Insitu subsidiary that develops and manufactures Group 3 unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), and autonomy capabilities that will be leveraged for unmanned commercial and defense aircraft, in exchange for a minority stake in the company. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2026. In addition to Insitu, Archer is acquiring Boeing’s Wisk Aero and SkyGrid businesses. Wisk Aero is developing…
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Congress Updates
Senate’s CR Has Ship Construction Exemption, Forgoes White House’s Battleship, Munitions Requests
The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and […]
U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
House Narrowly Votes To Pass $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA, Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0
The House on Wednesday narrowly voted to pass its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill […]
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