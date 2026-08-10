Archer Acquiring Boeing Businesses That Add Drones, Autonomy And Air Traffic Management

Archer Aviation [ACHR] on Monday said has agreed to acquire three businesses from Boeing [BA], including the company’s Insitu subsidiary that develops and manufactures Group 3 unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), and autonomy capabilities that will be leveraged for unmanned commercial and defense aircraft, in exchange for a minority stake in the company. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2026. In addition to Insitu, Archer is acquiring Boeing’s Wisk Aero and SkyGrid businesses. Wisk Aero is developing…