Appropriations Minibus That Includes NNSA Hits House Floor

A three-bill minibus appropriations spending package that includes funds for Energy and Water development, including $25.4 billion to the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), entered debate Wednesday on the House floor. The bipartisan bill was released by top appropriators in the Senate and House Monday. Congress has until Jan. 30 to either get all 12 spending plans for the federal government passed or pass another stopgap spending bill, lest the government shut down again due to a lapse in funding.…