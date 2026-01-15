Anduril To Deliver More Than 600 Bolt-Ms For Marines’ OPF-L Loitering Munition Program

Anduril Industries has received its first production award for the Marine Corps’ Organic Precision Fires-Light (OPF-L) lightweight loitering munition program, receiving $23.9 million to deliver more than 600 of its Bolt-M systems. The production deal follows a 13-month testing period for the OPF-L effort, which Anduril said “validated Bolt’s performance against a variety of safety, environmental and performance requirements.” The Marine Corps in April 2024 selected Anduril’s Bolt-M along with Teledyne FLIR Defense’s [TDY] Rogue 1 and AeroVironment’s [AVAV] Switchblade…