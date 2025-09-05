Anduril Confirms Selection For Navy Carrier-Based CCA Design Development

Anduril on Friday confirmed it is one of the vendors selected by the Navy to develop designs for a carrier-ready Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA). “We are focused on delivering an aircraft built specifically to the Navy’s distinct needs, at rapid speed and formidable scale,” the company said in a statement. Breaking Defense earlier on Friday first reported that Anduril along with Boeing [BA], Northrop Grumman [NOC] and General Atomics won contracts for conceptual designs for CCA. Under the CCA concept…