Anduril Acquires Infrared Camera Designer American Infrared Solutions

Anduril Industries on Monday said it has acquired American Infrared Solutions (AIRS), a developer and manufacturer of cooled infrared cameras in a deal that adds to its imaging product portfolio. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. AIRS, which is based in New Hampshire, has about 20 employees. AIRS has been supplying its infrared products to Anduril for several years for use in products across all domains. Anduril will become a merchant supplier of cooled infrared cameras and components to…