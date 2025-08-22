Amentum Wants to Hire 1,200 RGNext Workers at Sites for Space Force Range Contract

Amentum [AMTM] wants to hire at least 95 percent of the 1,200 Range Generation Next LLC (RGNext) employees who have worked on the Space Force Launch and Test Range System Integrated Support Contract, as Amentum plans to begin work by Dec. 1 on the new 10-year, up to $4 billion Space Force Range Contract (SFRC). "My goal is to get as close to 100 percent [of the 1,200 employees] as we can," Randy Lycans, Amentum senior vice president and program…