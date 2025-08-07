Amentum Banks on Nuclear, Defense Growth

Earnings rose at Amentum [AMTM] during the past quarter, which the company attributed in part to the White House and Congress prioritizing nuclear power and national defense. Net earnings for the quarter ended June 27 were $10 million, or $0.04 a share, up from a $26 million loss, or a loss of $(0.29) a share, in the year-ago quarter. Quarterly revenue was $3.6 billion up year-over-year from $2.1 billion. That is according to the earnings press release out Wednesday morning for…