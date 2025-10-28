AM General Eyes Prototype In Mid-2026 To Help Inform Army’s M-MET Ground Robot Concept

AM General has said it could have a prototype ready in mid-2026 for the concept it’s developing with Textron Systems [TXT] and Carnegie Robotics for the Army’s potential Medium Modular Equipment Transport (M-MET) ground robot requirement . “We’re well on our way to that,” John Chadbourne, AM General’s head of business development, told Defense Daily in a recent interview. “We are in line with whatever the requirements are for what we’re getting out of the program office. But as far…