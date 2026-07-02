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AM General Details JLTV A2 Ramp Up To Full-Rate Production, 12-Month Shift In Fielding To Early ‘27

Matthew Beinart By
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AM General Details JLTV A2 Ramp Up To Full-Rate Production, 12-Month Shift In Fielding To Early ‘27
AM General's JLTV A2 on display at the 2023 AUSA conference in Washington, D.C. Photo: Matthew Beinart.

AM General is ramping up to full-rate production of the new Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 with initial fielding likely to begin in early 2027, while the company has acknowledged a 12-month shift in that timeline citing protest delay impacts and supplier challenges tied to technical data package issues. John Chadbourne, the CEO of AM General, also confirmed to Defense Daily the company responded to the Marine Corps’ recent market survey to inform a potential effort to bring on…

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