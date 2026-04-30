Air Force To Retire BACN In 2028, Use Hybrid SATCOM Terminal As Bridge

As part of a "generational shift away from legacy systems and towards next-generation" ones in air and space, the Air Force plans to divest its fleet of eight E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communication Node (BACN) aircraft in fiscal 2028, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach said on Thursday. "We will fully divest the E-11A in FY 2028, with the Hybrid SATCOM Terminal program providing a near-term bridge in capability," according to Wilsbach's prepared testimony before the House Appropriations Committee's…