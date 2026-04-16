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Air Force Let Development Contract For Space-Based AMTI; Meink Says Risk Low

Cal Biesecker By
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Air Force Let Development Contract For Space-Based AMTI; Meink Says Risk Low
Air Force Secretary Troy Meink addresses media on April 15, 2026, at the annual Space Symposium. Photo: Space Foundation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—The Department of the Air Force has awarded a contract for space-based air moving target indication (AMTI) to multiple vendors to begin development activities, Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said on Wednesday. The contract for the first operational increment of a space-based AMTI system is expected “fairly shortly,” Meink said at the annual Space Symposium here. Development efforts will continue and more providers will be added to the program, he said. The Department of the Air Force, which…

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