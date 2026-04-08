Air Force, DIU Pick Buckley And Malmstrom Bases For Microreactors

The Air Force and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) said Wednesday they picked Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado and Malmstrom AFB in Montana as potential locations for nuclear microreactors. The decision comes under the Advanced Nuclear Power for Installations program (ANPI), a partnership between the Air Force and DIU to deploy “advanced, contractor-owned and operated nuclear microreactors” on Air Force installations, specifically to partner with commercial reactor companies and have them “site, license, construct, operate and decommission” microreactors. Malmstrom…