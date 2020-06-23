A 932nd Airlift Wing Boeing C-40C sits on the flightline, during a foggy morning at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, April 6, 2019. The 932nd AW is the only Air Force Reserve Command wing flying the C-40C executive airlift mission in support of worldwide operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christopher Parr)
The Air Force and L3Harris Technologies [LHX] have begun to install satellite communication upgrades for the service’s presidential and executive aircraft, and expect to complete fielding in August, about 16 months ahead of schedule.
The service’s Lifecycle…