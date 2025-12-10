Air Force Awards Voyager $21 Million To Develop AI-Enabled ISR Capabilities

Voyager Technologies [VOYG] has received a $21 million research and development contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory for artificial intelligence-enabled intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, the company said on Wednesday. Work under the three-year contract covers digital signal processing for multi-domain operations, situational awareness tools that fuse data from multiple sources into a single picture, graphics processing unit-based surveillance systems to “support irregular warfare in near-peer engagements, tracking threats in real-time, as they operate in both military and civilian…