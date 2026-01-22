After Review Of 60 Programs Last Year, 2026 Is SSC’s Year Of Execution, Purdy Says

In 2022, U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command got guidance from Frank Calvelli, then the Space Force's service acquisition executive (SAE), to move to fixed-price contracts, limit non-recurring engineering costs, build smaller satellites and ground systems, field within three year cycles, and hold companies accountable, but this year will see the fruits of that labor, according to Maj. Gen. Stephen Purdy, the service's acting SAE. In December 2023, Calvelli signed a program manager (PM) fundamentals memorandum that emphasized continual management…