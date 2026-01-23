AFRL Selects Aalyria For Space Data Network Experimentation Program

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) will evaluate Aalyria’s Spacetime network orchestration software as a candidate for a future “network of networks” concept under a new selection announced last Thursday. The AFRL’s Rapid Architecture Prototyping and Integration Development program selected Aalyria for the Space Data Network Experimentation (SDNX) program. The SDNX looks to explore architectures integrating spacecraft, ground segments, and advanced communication links for the joint force. As part of SDNX, Aalyria will perform a focused technical study, working closely…